Preparations in Vellore prison before the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts

Prison officials did necessary paperwork and were waiting for court orders

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
November 12, 2022 21:34 IST

Preparations for the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts Nalini Sriharan, Santhan alias Raviraj, Murugan, at the Central Prison in Vellore started early on Saturday. Nalini was on parole, which was extended for the tenth time, in a rented house near Katpadi whereas Murugan, Nalini’s husband, and Santhan were lodged in the prison.  

As per parole norms, Nalini went to Katpadi police station around 10 a.m. to sign in the registrar there as she did every day. She returned with the escort to her house in Brahmapuram village near Katpadi.  

Prison officials, who were waiting for court orders, did necessary paperwork for the release. Around 3 p.m., they got the court orders. They informed the Superintendent of Police (SP), S. Rajesh Kannan, who directed the escort team to return Nalini to the prison to complete the formalities. Around 5.15 p.m., Nalini breathed free air as she was released after serving 31 years in the prison.

Alongside, formalities for Murugan and Santhan were completed. Nalini was allowed to meet Murugan at the prison complex for a few minutes before he, along with Santhan, were sent in an escort vehicle to the special camp in Tiruchi.  

