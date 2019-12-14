Premium parking lot reopens at Central railway station

The Southern Railway has reopened the premium car parking lot at the Central railway station from December first week.

The premium parking yard was kept closed because of the ongoing Metro Rail work, nearby. The reopening of the parking lot has helped passengers park their four-wheelers close to the entrance of the railway station for easier access.

Passengers visiting the Central railway station had been complaining about the closure of the premium parking lot and the poor amenities in the general parking yard.

The premium car parking lot had remained closed for more than one-and-half years. Now it has space to accommodate around 30 cars and the parking fee is ₹50 per hour, said a senior official of the Southern Railway. Previously, ₹30 was charged per hour.

Welcoming the opening of the parking lot, R. Vinodh, a resident of Ashok Nagar, also wanted the general parking yard at the railway station to be renovated by paving the floor with concrete, as the present floor was full of potholes.

Parking capacity

Railway officials said that the general parking yard for four-wheelers was being spruced up and would be opened by January. The general parking yard has a capacity for more than 70 four-wheelers.