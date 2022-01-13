Premature baby undergoes eye surgery

CHENNAI

The baby was diagnosed with Retinopathy of Prematurity

A baby born prematurely at 30 weeks of gestation was recently treated in a city eye hospital for a congenital defect. Born on October 11, the baby was referred to the Institute of Child Health in Egmore on December 23.

Sravani Gunashekar from Nellore was delivered of twins and one of them died of respiratory distress 25 days after birth.

This delayed treatment for the surviving baby, the family said.

The baby was referred to Rajan Eye Care Hospital, where a team of doctors under the Rotary Retinopathy of Prematurity Project, took up the case.

“Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) is a potentially blinding retinal vascular disorder that can rapidly lead to retinal detachment and total blindness in preterm babies,” said Mohan Rajan, hospital medical director.

The baby was diagnosed with hybrid ROP in both eyes and underwent an intricate surgery under general anaesthesia on Monday, Dr. Mohan, who headed the surgical team, said. The procedure, estimated at ₹2.5 lakh, was done free of cost.

Dr. Rajan said the ROTAROPP team, which is a liaison between Rajan Eye Care and Rotary Club of T. Nagar, had been screening babies and offering free treatment.