GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Preliminary work to construct remaining part of integrated terminal begins at Chennai airport

As the demolition of T3 building has been completed a few weeks ago, the contractor has taken up preparatory work to construct the remaining portion of the new building

April 24, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sunitha S 10089
Two domestic terminals and a part of the new integrated terminal building, serving international flight operations, are functional at present.

Two domestic terminals and a part of the new integrated terminal building, serving international flight operations, are functional at present. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun the preliminary work to build the remaining portion of the new integrated terminal building at Chennai airport.

The phase II modernisation work is being carried out at a cost of ₹2,467 crore and the project took off, a few years back, with an aim of expanding and improving facilities at the airport.

The work was divided into two phases. When the first phase was completed, one part of the new integrated terminal building, was thrown open to the public last year, where the international flight operations are now being handled.

Officials of AAI said, the demolition of T3 building was completed a few weeks ago and the contractor has taken up preparatory work to construct the remaining portion of the new integrated building.

“We are hoping to finish the construction of the building by December 2025. When it is completed, the entire new integrated terminal building will take care of the international operations. The expanded facility will have the ability to handle rise in passenger traffic with ease,” an official said. 

Officials also said that they have been planning to add some more facilities in the upcoming building. “We want to have a mini hotel with rooms in this building, the plan for which is getting finalised. There will be more escalators and lifts as well. We are also thinking of adding more self baggage drop facility here,” he added.

At present, two domestic terminals (T1 and T4) and a part of the new integrated terminal building, serving international flight operations, are functional. Once the T3 building is built in the next one-and-a-half years, all four terminals will be able to handle congestion better and the airport’s handling capacity would go up from 23 million passengers a year to 30 million passengers a year. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.