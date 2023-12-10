Preliminary round of ‘Our State Our Taste’ draws enthusiastic participants

December 10, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The preliminary round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition held in Chennai on Saturday saw an enthusiastic turnout of participants who showcased their culinary skills.

The event is presented by Gold Winner.

The participants were tasked with preparing a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively re-interpret a classic recipe. Mythili, a participant, emerged as the winner of the preliminary round after preparing dishes such as Seeragasamba mutton biryani and kambu kali.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarala Kumari secured the first runner-up position for dishes such as namma veetu virundhu, chicken 65, biryani and chicken pickle. A. Thanseera, who prepared mutton kola katti urandai and 12 other dishes, was adjudged the second runner-up. Maruthu Pandian secured the second runner-up I spot for ‘rasamalai parotta seevai twist’ and 13 dishes, while V. Vanitha bagged the second runner-up II spot for karup kavuni kanji, ravaladdu,mysuru pak and eight other dishes.

Celebrity chef Damu, along with Shafiqur Rahman A. from The Hindu Group, Ravi from Ravi agencies (distributor of Gold Winner), Vikneswaran, managing partner of RKG Ghee, Radhika, head of marketing, Elite Foods, and Shantha Lakshmi, Thillai’s Masala team were present at the event.

The final showdown will take place in Chennai on December 16.

Chef Damu will judge the dishes prepared by the competitors and declare the winners. The grand prize for the contest is ₹1 lakh, while the second and third place winners will receive ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively.

‘Our State Our Taste’ is presented by Gold Winner and powered by Butterfly. It was held in association with RKG, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods. The event has Bambino as the vermicelli partner, Parry’s as the sugar partner, Coir-On as comfort partner, Gsquare as realty partner and SRM IHM as the hotel management partner. The banking partner is DBS Bank India Limited, masala partner is Thillai’s and knowledge partner is Chef Damu. The venue partner is Chennai City Centre Mall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.