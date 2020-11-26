Pregnant women told to reach hospitals in advance

Rain could disrupt transportation, says Health Minister

State Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Wednesday appealed to women in advanced stages of pregnancy to get admitted in hospitals instead of waiting till the expected date of delivery.

With normal road traffic affected due to the intense rainfall triggered by Cyclone Nivar in many areas, there could be difficulty in reaching hospitals in the event of an emergency. However, ambulances were stationed at all police stations, fire stations, Collectorates and Government Hospitals for the benefit of the people. “Instead of waiting till the last minute, they can reach the hospitals well in advance in view of the cyclone in coastal districts,” he said.

On the possibility of a Coronavirus cluster getting formed in cyclone centres where thousands of people living in flood-prone areas were shifted, Dr. Vijayabaskar said that District Collectors were told to immediately provide face masks and ensure social distancing in the shelters.

Ambulances with healthcare professionals and life-saving medicines were also positioned on all roads leading to the shores in coastal districts.

“We are also deputing health officials to make sure that every occupant of the cyclone shelter follows the COVID-19 safety protocol. In case any person has symptoms of coronavirus, he/she will immediately be shifted to the nearest hospital for diagnosis/treatment,” he said.

Fully geared

All Government Hospitals in the coastal districts were fully geared to meet any eventuality. Health officials were working in close coordination with disaster management personnel and would deploy medical teams kept standby at vantage points to any place in a few minutes of intimation, the Health Minister said.