Pregnant women to be monitored

In the wake of the COVID-19 disease, the Health Department has taken measures to closely monitor pregnant women who have their expected dates of delivery in the next two months.

“We have drawn up plans at micro and macro levels to take care of pregnant women who have their expected dates of delivery over the next two months. We have identified a total of 1.5 lakh pregnant women, of whom 11,000 are at high risks. We will follow them up regularly,” said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. Village health nurses will conduct follow-ups on the women, she said, adding: “Each VHN will follow up a maximum of 20 pregnant women. They will call them everyday over the phone. In case of high-risk pregnant women, they will be brought to the district-level Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care centres. For others, we have asked primary health centres (PHC) to be ready to receive them. Vehicles at the PHCs will bring them to the facilities. These are drop-off vehicles which will now pick them up,” she added.”

In addition to this, to avoid exposure to persons reporting to these healthcare facilities with fever, the Department has scheduled antenatal clinics in the afternoon. “The general OP functions in the morning, during which persons with fever may walk in. We are re-altering and re-working to ensure that pregnant women are not exposed to those with fever,” she added.