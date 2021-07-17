Pregnant women, lactating mothers need not queue up

They will be inoculated soon after they walk in

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday said pregnant women, lactating mothers and tuberculosis patients would be vaccinated on a preferential basis without their having to wait in a queue at its COVID-19 vaccination centres.

With constraints in vaccine supply, most vaccination centres in the city have been witnessing long queues.

The civic body said it had so far vaccinated 733 pregnant women, 2,328 lactating mothers and 143 tuberculosis patients. To encourage more of them to get vaccinated without difficulties, it has taken steps to inoculate them soon after they walk into a vaccination centre.

The civic body has already made a similar arrangement for the differently abled persons.

According to a release, 28,16,563 vaccine doses have been administered in Chennai so far. These include 20,54,363 first doses and 7,62,200 second doses.