Pregnant woman undergoes endovascular aneurysm repair at government hospital in Chennai

The woman had an aneurysm in the internal iliac artery that supplies blood to the reproductive organs; a minimally invasive procedure was performed

A woman, in her 26th week of pregnancy, successfully underwent an endovascular aneurysm repair at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH), Omandurar Estate, Chennai.

There were many factors for the doctors to consider when the woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment last month. At 26 weeks of pregnancy, a routine scan at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem found an aneurysm of the right side iliac artery measuring 8 cm. But this was not all -- the woman already had a cardiac condition and had undergone open heart surgery four years ago.

“The patient was a known case of ventricular septal defect and aortic regurgitation. She had undergone an open heart surgery four years ago. Pregnancy is a high risk in these circumstances,” M. Bakthavatchalam, head of department, Vascular and Endovascular Sciences, TNGMSSH, said.

The aneurysm was found in the internal iliac artery that supplies blood to the reproductive organs. The normal size of the artery is around 0.6 to 0.8 cm but the size of the aneurysm was around 8 cm, he said. “This was pressing on the uterus. If it enlarges, there is a 100% chance of rupture, putting the mother and foetus in danger. We formed a panel and also consulted with the department of obstetrics and gynaecology. We decided that an open surgery will put both of them in danger, and decided to do a minimally invasive endovascular procedure,” he said.

After consulting with the institute’s director R. Vimala, the doctors placed an order for a covered stent costing ₹1.5 lakh. In the minimally invasive procedure, doctors passed a catheter through the femoral artery in the thigh, and by using the covered stent, they excluded the aneurysm, establishing blood flow for the foetus and to prevent rupture of the aneurysm, he explained.

“We also took care to prevent radiation exposure to the foetus. Instead of a CT angiogram, we did a MR angiogram and covered the abdomen using lead sheets. We took all precautions to prevent radiation injury to the foetus,” he said.

Post-procedure, doctors of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology evaluated both the woman and foetus and found both were doing well. “We have her contact number and are following up regularly,” he said. The procedure was covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

V. Anand Kumar, nodal officer of the hospital said, during the peak of both waves of COVID-19, all surgeries including cardiac, vascular, oncology, neurology and all procedures including dialysis were not stopped at the hospital. “We did meticulous screenings and followed COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to keep both our staff and patients safe to run the hospital to serve non-COVID emergencies,” he said.