Pregnant woman killed in road accident

CHENNAI

08 December 2020 19:45 IST

She was sitting in the verandah of a tea shop when the car hit her

A 28-year-old pregnant woman was killed after she was hit by a car in Villivakkam on Tuesday afternoon. It is suspected that it was a central government vehicle.

According to the police, Ghousarbi, 28, wife of Azharuddin, was sitting in the verandah near a tea shop at the corner of her street in Rangadas Colony, when a car hit her. Passersby rushed her to the hospital, where she died.

The police have registered a case and sent her body for a postmortem. “A board, with Income Tax written on it, was placed in the wind shield. We are investigating if it was a central government vehicle,” said a police officer attached to the Tirumangalam traffic police station.

