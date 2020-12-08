Chennai

Pregnant woman killed in road accident

A 28-year-old pregnant woman was killed after she was hit by a car in Villivakkam on Tuesday afternoon. It is suspected that it was a central government vehicle.

According to the police, Ghousarbi, 28, wife of Azharuddin, was sitting in the verandah near a tea shop at the corner of her street in Rangadas Colony, when a car hit her. Passersby rushed her to the hospital, where she died.

The police have registered a case and sent her body for a postmortem. “A board, with Income Tax written on it, was placed in the wind shield. We are investigating if it was a central government vehicle,” said a police officer attached to the Tirumangalam traffic police station.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2020 7:47:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/pregnant-woman-killed-in-road-accident-in-villivakkam/article33281479.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY