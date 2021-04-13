Pregnant woman attacked, robbed of gold chain in Pallavaram

A screengrab of the incident that happened in Pallavaram.

CHENNAI

13 April 2021 01:04 IST

A pregnant woman was attacked and robbed of her gold chain by unidentified persons in Pallavaram, even as she resisted their attempts. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral. She was seen being dragged on the road in front of her house in broad daylight on Friday.

Police sources said R. Geetha, 25, a resident of Renuka Nagar, Zamin Pallavaram, is eight months pregnant. On Friday morning, Geetha was performing puja to the idol in front of the house. Two unidentified men on a two-wheeler, who saw Ms. Geetha, stopped their vehicle a few metres ahead. The pillion rider walked up to her and snatched the 11-sovereign gold chain from her neck while she stood with her eyes shut in worship. The woman immediately retaliated and held on to her chain tightly.

In the tussle, the assailant attacked the pregnant woman and dragged her on the road as she continued to resist his attempt. However, he managed to snatch the chain, and escaped on the two-wheeler. Ms. Geetha suffered injuries.

The victim’s husband, Ramachandran, lodged a complaint at the Pallavaram police station. After the CCTV footage of the woman being attacked went viral on Monday, the police registered a case. A senior police officer said, “We have intensified the investigation and we will nab the suspects soon,” a senior police officer said.