Pregnant woman among 7 injured as elevator collapses

Police believe the elevator collapsed as its weight limit was exceeded

Seven persons, including a pregnant woman, sustained minor injuries when an elevator collapsed inside a marriage hall during a baby shower function, in Minjur, on Monday evening.

The single-storied marriage hall is located in Poongambedu village in Minjur. On Tuesday, the hall was booked to conduct a baby shower ceremony for Sindhu, 21, wife of Seshadri, a resident of the same village. In the evening, Sindhu, Seshadri and five others -- Amritham, Kaveri, Mangalam, Rangabashyam and Rajavelu got into the elevator to reach the room on the first floor.

“The weight limit of the elevator is 250 kilograms. Probably, unable to bear the weight, it collapsed immediately after it started moving. Hence the impact was not much, and all the seven sustained only minor injuries. Sindhu was rushed to a hospital and a scan was taken, and she is fine now,” said a police officer.

The Minjur police registered a case on Tuesday and further investigations are on.