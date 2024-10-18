ADVERTISEMENT

Preetha Reddy features in Fortune Magazine’s Most Powerful Women in Asia 2024 list

Updated - October 18, 2024 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Preetha Reddy | Photo Credit: cueapi

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals has been featured in the Fortune Magazine’s Most Powerful Women in Asia 2024 list. Several leading women from various sectors including energy, food and beverages, finance, transportation and hospitality are part of this list. The magazine has said that Ms. Reddy has been ‘at the forefront of transforming the $118 billion heath care giant’. Twenty leaders from China, eight from India, four from Malaysia, 14 from Thailand, three from Vietnam, two from Indonesia, nine each from Japan, Singapore and Hongkong SAR, six from Australia and seven each from South Korea and Philippines have been highlighted in the Fortune Magazine’s Most Powerful Women in Asia 2024. 

