Precision medicine holds the key for treating cancers, say experts

February 28, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - CHENNAI

No two people are the same. Likewise, no two persons’ cancers can be the same, say oncologists.

In an interaction during the ‘Head and Neck Cancer Summit’ held in Chennai recently, Jatin Shah, chief executive officer, International Federation of Head and Neck Oncologic Societies and Head and Neck Surgeon, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre (MSK) and Mrinal Gounder, Sarcoma Oncologist and Early Drug Development Specialist, MSK (Physician Ambassador to India and Asia) elaborated on the head and neck cancer situation in India, emerging challenges, advances in treatments and the way ahead.

“The head and neck cancer situation in India is terrible because we do not have tobacco control. Tobacco and alcohol are the causes of mouth cancer in 95% of patients. So, India should focus first and foremost on tobacco control,” Dr. Shah pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prevention is key, he said, adding, “The treatment is expensive, not in rupees, but expensive in terms of function, aesthetic appearance, ability to return to job and the function of speech and swallowing. All that is a high price to pay. So, we must focus on tobacco cessation.”

“If a person is a smoker and consumes alcohol, have your doctor look at your mouth at least once a year. It requires a flashlight and eyes, and 90% of mouth cancers can be diagnosed through this way,” he added.

Dr. Mrinal Gounder drew attention to head and neck cancers due to Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). “HPV causes head and neck cancers, anal cancers, and cervical cancers. HPV vaccine has been shown to be very important to prevent cervical cancer in women. But there is also data for HPV vaccine in boys. This is a topic rarely talked about,” he said. They said the vaccine was recommended at age nine in girls and 10 to 11 in boys.

Advances in treatment

Dr. Shah noted that there are advances in every specialty treating cancer, starting with surgery. “Surgery is now focused to be less invasive, less destructive, and more function-preserving and more aesthetics preserving. There are technical advances in doing minimally invasive surgery using robotics and laser technology,” he said.

Similarly, there are advances in radiation. “The introduction of proton therapy, now 15 to 20 years old, is a major advance in protecting normal structures adjacent to the tumour. There are advances in chemotherapy; advances in terms of new drugs, but more importantly to use the right drug for the right cancer. Then, there are advances in identifying the genetic profile of each cancer,” he explained.

“No two persons’ cancers are the same. We are heading towards a future where every person is going to be treated by their own biology, what is unique to them,” Dr. Gounder said.

Dr. Shah added that precision medicine is precise diagnosis and treatment. “The next frontier is immunotherapy,” he said.

“Immunotherapy 1.0 was sort of led by MSK about 10 years ago and many of those are now in routine use across the world. We are currently working on Immunotherapy 2.0. Immunotherapy is curative in a subset of patients, but what about the rest of the patients? Why does it not work for them? And I think that’s where all our resources and research is going towards figuring out what else is there that we’ve missed and what’s the next iteration of these drugs,” Dr. Gounder said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.