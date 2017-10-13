Precision diabetes department launched

Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre on Thursday launched a precision (personalised) diabetes department for customised healthcare, with medical practices, testing, decision and treatments tailored for individual patients.

“Personalised medicine is the right treatment for the right patient at the right time,” said V. Mohan, chairman and chief diabetologist at the Centre. Dr. Mohan spoke of genome sequencing helping with treatment and about monogenic diabetes — in which a single gene defect causes the condition, and about how some people were wrongly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes — but with genetic screening, had been re-diagnosed.

The launch of the department coincided with the launch of an Indo-U.K. collaboration between the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and the University of Dundee, Scotland, under the National Institute of Health Research Global Health Research Programme.

Clinical partnership

Speaking about this, Colin Palmer, chair of pharmacogenomics at the university, said that the project aimed at, among other things, to develop a large-scale Scotland-India clinical partnership to combat diabetes and to understand the heterogeneity of diabetes in India. A total of 650,000 patients — from Scotland and India — will be studied.

Bharat Joshi, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission, Chennai, launched the department.