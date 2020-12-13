Precepts put to practice

A canal and one of the many roads inside the estate. Photos: Special Arrangement

Having taken lessons from two cataclysmic events, the manufacturers’ association at Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate does not dread the monsoon anymore

The Chennai floods in 2015 and cyclone Vardah the following year had together taught Thirumudivakkam Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (TIEMA) a lesson or two about monsoon-readiness.

Having acted on these lessons, members of TIEMA have reached a level of comfort in how they approach the monsoon. It has clearly ceased to be a dreaded prospect, as they feel equal to the challenges it may throw their way.

The proof is particularly there for everyone to see this year.

Work was not disrupted on account of the monsoon, TIEMA members point out.

“The Estate sprawls over 200 acres, and has 350 tiny, small and medium scale units, a majority of them from the automotive industry. The 2015 December Deluge was the worst that the Estate has ever experienced. Our streets were under sheets of water for weeks, including the EB station and we could not venture into the area,” says R. Selvam, secretary, TIEMA.

Again, in 2016, some units saw their machineries suffering damage due to cyclone Vardah.

Since then the Association has been approaching monsoon preparedness as if it were a ritual.

“We have 11 directors, each with a maintenance portfolio — electrical work, canal clean-up, tree pruning and sewage treatment plant, to name a few. They oversee the work every year before the start of the Northeast monsoon,” says Selvam.

Their work also involves carrying out an audit of the civic amenities in the area. For instance, the number of manholes and stormwater drains in the area are recorded and their cleaning status updated.

Arun Ponnusamy, who set up business in the locality in 2004, says the area is low-lying and “corrective and preventive action” is what they expect from the establishments operating in the estate.

One of their major works is ensuring there are no clogs in the drain.

“As water from Chembarambakkam lake flows through our estate, we make sure there are no clogs in the drains that could prevent rainwater from flowing freely. For this, we ensure there are no blocks from an individual unit to the outlet on the street as all these lines are connected to the main canal on the road,” says Ponnusamy, who is treasurer of TIEMA and also responsible for the SWD maintenance.

If not cleared regularly, especially during the rainy season, garbage, can disrupt the flow of water.

“The Association has a separate collection mechanism to make sure waste from the industries is not left on the roads. The estate is managed as it it were a colony; we have a watchman stationed at the entrance who does not allow unauthorised vehicles to go around the estate,” says A. Rajasekaran, another member and a resident of Anna Nagar.

Much of this autonomy and ownership has also been possible as Chennai Auto Ancillary Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Company (CAAIIUC) has a MoU with SIDCO and TIEMA is a part of CAAIIUC.

“As part of the MoU, we are given a free hand in how we oversee the maintenance of the estate and we are allowed to collect a small sum towards the upkeep of the place. Everything is managed by our members,” says Selvam.

The next thing to be done, he says, is installation of recharge wells in the estate.