Precautionary dose of Corbevax rolled out

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday started administering Corbevax vaccine precautionary dose for COVID-19 in the 15 zones of the city.

As many as 40.02 lakh eligible residents in Chennai are yet to receive the precautionary dose. Inaugurating the vaccination camp in Egmore Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Ward 61, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that residents aged above 18 will receive Corbevax precaution dose in all parts of the State, including Chennai.

Following revised guidelines, the precautionary doses will be administered after six months of the second dose. Chennai has a stock of 93,050 doses of Covishield, 2.58 lakh doses of Covaxin and 73,270 doses of Corbevax.

In Chennai, precaution doses will be administered in 140 urban primary health centres and 19 urban community health centres from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mr. Subramanian said 50.52 lakh persons in the State had received precautionary doses. As many as 33 mega camps for Covid vaccination have been held in the State to administer 4.96 crore doses. Over 95.95% of residents aged above 18 have received the first dose and 89.41% of residents have received the second dose in the State. A total of 12.13 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the State so far, said Mr. Subramanian.

According to data compiled by the Corporation, 1.14 crore doses of Covid vaccine, including precautionary doses, have been administered in the city. As many as 3.61 lakh residents have received precautionary doses between January 10 and July 14. As many as 1.43 lakh residents have received precautionary doses from July 15 to August 12. Over 99.1% of eligible residents have received the first dose and more than 86% have received the second dose.

A total of 1.72 lakh residents in the city have not received the first dose of Covid vaccine and 11.34 lakh eligible residents in Chennai have not received the second dose.

Mayor R. Priya participated in the event to launch Corbevax vaccine precautionary doses in the city.