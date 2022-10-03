Greater Chennai Corporation takes to precast technology to speed up drain work ahead of monsoon

Work on development of precast drains at road crossings has been taken up along TTK Road, Eldams Road, Thirumalai Pillai Road, G.N. Chetty Road, Vijaya Raghavachari Road, SRP Koil North, Paper Mills Road | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Greater Chennai Corporation has started development of storm water drains using precast technology to speed up the work along stretches with traffic congestion.

More than 10 stretches have been identified for development of precast storm water drains. In Kolathur, work along a stretch has been completed in 36 hours using precast technology. “We have successfully completed road crossing work using RCC precast box culvert at Velavan Nagar at the junction of Paper Mills Road in 36 hours,” said an official.

“The integrated stormwater drain network from Kolathur Poompuhar Nagar traverses and crosses Paper Mills Road near Velavan Nagar. This is a very tough stretch. If we go ahead with the ‘cast in situ’ process it will take one month to complete the work. The entire lowering of precast work was completed in 36 hours,” he said.

The Metrowater and TNEB officials coordinated with the civic officials for this work. The size of the precast drain is 2.7 metre by 1.5 metre by 1 metre covering a length of 10 metres. The weight of the precast structure is 4.5 tonnes. Similar precast drains will drain stormwater from Baba Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Poompuhar Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Jayaram Nagar, Anusooya Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Anjugam Nagar.

Chennai Corporation will link the drains with disposal points ahead of the onset of the Northeast monsoon. Work on many stretches have been expedited ahead of the monsoon. Chief Secretary V.Irai Anbu on Sunday inspected the drain work along the highway stretches, such as Velachery-Tambaram Road in Perungudi Zone. He also inspected the work on Virugambakkam canal by the Water Resources Department and drain work by the Highways near Egmore Railway Station in the presence of Mayor R. Priya and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.