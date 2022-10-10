Precast blocks to grease wheels of SWD work in Egmore

On Police Commissioner Office Road in Egmore, RCC precast blocks are sitting out the showers in the manner of cricketers stuck in a rain-hit match. The precast blocks have arrived to grease the wheels of the stormwater drain (SWD) work on this section.

The dateline is October 7, and the clock is inching towards 2 p.m. The skies are letting out only a gentle spray. But the blocks would not make it to the middle until three days later.

A Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) official familiar with work notes a decision has been taken, to take the work forward three days on, probably due to imherent challenges. The precast blocks would go into the line that would cut across the hugely busy and massive Egmore intersection, into which traffic from nearly half-a-dozen roads pour in: Pantheon Road, Rukmani Lakshmipathy Salai, Adithanar Road and Police Commissioner Office Road.

This line would join the stormwater drain on Pantheon Road and the already existing one on Police Commissioner Office Road.

Regular SWD construction cannot be attempted at this intersection without leaving it shambolic, traffic management thrown out of control.

Until the time these giant blocks are lowered into the earth, they seem keen on offering gratuitous service, one lapped up by bus commuters.

That afternoon, a family waiting for a bus made itself at home in the lap of a precast block.

Across Chennai

In other parts of Chennai too, precast blocks would serve as accelerators that enable the SWD work to keep steep deadlines. One notices precast blocks parked on a section of Radhakrishnan Salai where a small section of SWD work remains pending. Dr Natesan Salai muzzles against this part of Radhakrishnan Salai.