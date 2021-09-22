Preacher from Puthagaram held for defamatory video on Islam

CHENNAI

22 September 2021 01:00 IST

Personnel from the Puzhal police station on Tuesday arrested Sivakumar, 52, a preacher from Puthagaram, for releasing a video on YouTube video with derogatory remarks against Islam. Basha, a functionary of theManithaneya Makkal Katchi, lodged the complaint.

Last January, he had released a video insulting Hindu gods and was arrested for it. He had come out on bail recently, the police said. On Tuesday, he was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

