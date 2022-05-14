Pre-monsoon showers in T.N. may continue till May 17 

Most parts of State may enjoy a break from heat; Chennai ’s May rainfall crosses monthly average

Most parts of State may enjoy a break from heat; Chennai ’s May rainfall crosses monthly average

Most parts of the State may enjoy a break from the blistering heat as pre-monsoon showers are likely to continue till May 17.

While rain would be fairly widespread, covering several places, those in north and interior districts of the State may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the weekend. A cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbouring areas would influence wet spells and monsoon-like weather over the State.

Summer heat had taken a hiatus as the maximum temperature plummeted by many notches in most weather stations on Friday too. Places like Vellore, Tiruttani and Salem, which sizzle around this time of May, recorded a day temperature that was nearly 4-5 degree Celsius below normal.

Chennai too experienced overcast sky and light rain of nearly 1 cm till 5.30 p.m. on Friday. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.3 degree Celsius and 36.4 degree Celsius, typical of the temperature level in July. According to the Meteorological Department, on Saturday, six districts, including Tiruchi, may receive rainfall up to very heavy intensity in one or two places and 19 districts, including Vellore, the Nilgiris, Theni, Cuddalore and Tiruvallur, are likely to receive isolated heavy rain. The same weather pattern of thunderstorms may continue over many places, bringing rainfall of various intensities.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the remnants of Cyclone Asani, which has now weakened, moisture in the atmosphere and a strong westerly flow had prolonged the break from the summer heat in the State and Puducherry.

In one of the rare weather occurrences, Tiruttani that gets swept by heat waves during peak summer, experienced a sharp drop in temperature by nearly 11.8 degree Celsius on Thursday. Similar weather had occurred when cyclones struck close to the State in May 1990 and May 2010, he said. The early onset of Southwest monsoon, forecast around May 27 over Kerala, may increase thunderstorm activity in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai’s May rainfall has already crossed its monthly average of 3.4 cm. So far, Nungambakkam has received 3.8 cm of rainfall this summer under the impact of Cyclone Asani. The summer rain deficit in Meenambakkam too was bridged with nearly 3 cm of rain, since the past few days.

The Meteorological department has forecast that the city would have a generally cloudy sky, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain in some areas and a day temperature of 34 degree Celsius till Sunday.