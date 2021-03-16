Pre-election surveillance in Chennai improves with additional teams

Cash seized in Harbour and Egmore constituencies

Chennai District Election Officer G. Prakash on Monday launched additional flying squads and static surveillance teams ahead of the Assembly election.

As many as 144 teams have started surveillance in various neighbourhoods of the city in the 16 Assembly constituencies.

Cash amounting to ₹25.92 lakh was seized at two locations on Monday in Harbour and Egmore Assembly constituencies. A total of ₹20.98 lakh in cash was seized from a passenger at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central Railway Station on Monday. The officials have informed the Income Tax nodal officer.

A total of ₹4.94 lakh in cash was seized from a motorist on Pulianthope High Road on Monday.

Election officials conducted a meeting with officials from Bihar to study the models for COVID-19 management adopted during the election there a few months ago. Work on creating ramps for polling stations will start shortly.

A total of 67 candidates have filed nominations in the 16 Assembly constituencies of the city district. On Monday, 63 candidates filed nominations.

Those who filed nominations on Monday include 11 candidates in Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, four in Perambur, six in Kolathur, six in Villivakkam, two in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, two in Egmore, six in Royapuram, one in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, two in Harbour, six in Anna Nagar, five in Virugambakkam, six in Saidapet, one in T. Nagar, two in Mylapore and three in Velachery.

No candidate has filed nomination in the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency so far. A total of 21 candidates from the AIADMK and six candidates from the DMK filed their nominations on Monday.

A total of 17 independent candidates filed their nominations in the district.