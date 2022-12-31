ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-departure RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from 5 countries

December 31, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

From January 1, pre-departure RT-PCR test for COVID-19 is mandatory for passengers of all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan. Issuing the revised guidelines, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said the test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to departure. This requirement will come into effect at 10 a.m. on January 1.

The post-arrival random testing of 2% of the travellers, irrespective of port of departure, will continue.

Increasing infections

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Union Health Ministry has revised the guidelines for the international travellers in the light of the increasing number of cases in some countries. The guidelines issued on December 23 for the international travellers would remain in force, the Directorate said. All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US