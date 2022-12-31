Pre-departure RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from 5 countries

December 31, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

From January 1, pre-departure RT-PCR test for COVID-19 is mandatory for passengers of all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan. Issuing the revised guidelines, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said the test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to departure. This requirement will come into effect at 10 a.m. on January 1.

The post-arrival random testing of 2% of the travellers, irrespective of port of departure, will continue.

Increasing infections

The Union Health Ministry has revised the guidelines for the international travellers in the light of the increasing number of cases in some countries. The guidelines issued on December 23 for the international travellers would remain in force, the Directorate said. All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination.