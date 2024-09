Praveen Khanna, Scientist-G has assumed charge as Deputy Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards, (Southern Region) at BIS, Southern Regional Office, Chennai. A press release said he has worked in various capacities in the BIS in several parts of the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. He was previously working as Head (Foreign Manufacturers Certification), BIS, in New Delhi.