Pranab pays homage to Karunanidhi

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday visited the late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence and paid homage.

Mr. Mukherjee, who was here to attend a private function, said since he could not participate in the funeral of Karunanidhi, he had visited now. He was accompanied by TMC leader G.K. Vasan. DMK president M.K. Stalin, treasurer Duraimurugan and party MP Kanimozhi were present.

Earlier, Mr. Mukherjee inaugurated the new premises of King Makers IAS Academy and recalled his experiences. He said that in his years of public service, he had always had good relations with civil servants who reported to him. He recalled his first experience as a Minister. “I was 36 or 37 and one of the senior officers who was interacting with me was a bright man who had always stood first. I was an average student. I asked him a naive question: Don’t you feel shy taking orders from a person almost half your age and implement that order? He said, ‘No, sir. I don’t see you. I see the millions of Indians through you whom you are representing, who have sent you. My job is to advise you correctly. Your job is to judge and implement it’. I think this sums up the relationship between the Minister and civil servant,” Mr. Mukherjee explained.

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan and founder and chairman of the Academy S. Sathyashree Boominathan spoke.

Building opened

Later, addressing a meeting after declaring open a silver jubilee building — Sri Jayendra Prasadam — at Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya, Enathur, near here on Thursday, the former President recalled the rich culture and tradition of this soil and how it was preserved and passed on to the generations by the elders. Later, Mr. Mukherjee visited the Kanchi Sankara Mutt and offered prayers at the ‘Adhishtanams’ of Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi and Sri Jayendra Saraswathi Swamigal. He also performed ‘patha puja’ at the Mutt in the presence of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetathipathi, Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal.