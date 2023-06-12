Prakriti Foundation to support translation and publication of K.K. Shailaja’s book in Tamil

June 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai-based Prakriti Foundation will support the translation and publication of former Kerala health Minister K.K. Shailaja’s book My Life as a Comrade: The Story of an Extraordinary Politician and the World That Shaped Her in Tamil.

On Sunday, the foundation organised and hosted the launch of the book in the city.

“A humanitarian who has provided us with life and hope, people like Ms. Shailaja are few in number. Her story should be taken forward in several languages. While work is already on for a Malayalam translation, we want to support and take a Tamil translation to more readers,” said Ranvir Shah, Founder-Trustee, Prakriti Foundation.

Published by Juggernaut, My Life as a Comrade by Ms Shailaja, with Manju Sara Rajan, is a memoir that delves into the former Health Minister’s life from childhood to her years as a teacher and her entry into politics — while offering insight into Kerala, its politics, and how it shaped her family.

The book launch was a part of a series of events lined up to mark the 25th anniversary of the Prakriti Foundation and Mr. Shah said that they were keen to launch and take her book to a number of readers. “Through her book, and in engaging with her, it was heartening to learn more about a politician who has been making a difference. This is so hopeful for the country and the next generation,” he said.

In Chennai, the book launch had several students and the questions they asked her ranged from politics to her writing style. “Interactions like these are a way to make sure young people continue to think out-of-the-box and stay inspired. The foundation’s goal has always been that art and culture needs to be democratic and accessible to all, “ Mr. Ranvir said.

For the 25th year celebrations, poetry workshops, lectures, sessions on architecture and conservation, as well as plays are among the events lined up.

