Pradeep Yadav is made secretary to Udhayanidhi Stalin; CEO Sahoo gets additional charge in new rejig

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday transferred senior IAS officers, including Additional Chief Secretaries Rajesh Lakhoni, K. Gopal and Pradeep Yadav.

An order issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam said Mr. Lakhoni, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary/Chairman and Managing Director, TNEB and Tangedco, was posted as Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management. K. Nanthakumar, IAS, Secretary to Government, Human Resources Management Department, has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director, TNEB and Tangedco, in place of Mr. Lakhoni.

Dr. Gopal, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, in place of Mr. Yadav, IAS. Mr. Yadav has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary/Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

E. Sundaravalli, IAS, Commissioner of Employment and Training has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Collegiate Education in place of S. Karmegam, IAS. Mr B. Vishnu Chandran, IAS, Joint Secretary to Government, Public Department has replaced Ms. Sundaravalli.

V. Amuthavalli, IAS, Commissioner of Social Welfare has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department in place of Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, IAS. R. Lilly, IAS, Special Secretary to Government, Transport Department, has replaced Ms. Amuthavalli.

R. Lalitha, IAS, Additional Commissioner (Revenue and Finance), Greater Chennai Corporation, has been transferred and appointed as Director of Textiles. The post was additionally held by Mr. Dharmendra Yadav.

Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar, IAS, Commissioner, Corporation of Tiruppur has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Department in place of B. Vishnu Chandran, IAS.

He shall also function as Officer on Special Duty in the Office of the Chief Secretary to the Government.

CEO gets additional post

Satyabrata Sahoo, IAS, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and Principal Secretary to Government, Public (Elections) Department, shall hold full additional charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, in place of Dr. Gopal, until further orders.

The government’s decision to allot these portfolios to Mr. Sahoo has raised concerns over conflict of interest. Government sources, however, say there were precedents. In 2018, he was the MD of Metropolitan, Water Supply and Sewerage board, besides the CEO. Then, the government had written to the EC for allowing him to hold the additional charge.

C. Vijayaraj Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Departmentm shall hold full additional charge of the post of Secretary to Government, Human Resources Management Department instead of Mr K. Nanthakumar, IAS, until further orders.

Mr. Dharmendra Yadav, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, will function as the Principal Secretary/ Chairman & Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd.

S. Swarna, IAS, Principal Secretary/ Chairman & Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary and State Project Director of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

The services of M. Birathiviraj, IAS, Deputy Secretary to Government, Finance Department, are placed at the disposal of Greater Chennai Corporation for appointment as its Deputy Commissioner (Revenue & Finance) in place of Ms R. Lalitha.

The services of Mr J. Jayakanthan, IAS, formerly Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise are placed at the disposal of Tamil Nadu Watershed Development Agency for appointment as its Vice Chairperson & Managing Director.