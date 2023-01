January 31, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

The Directorate of Government examinations has announced that practical exams for Classes 11 and 12 would be held from March 1 to 9.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from March 7 to 10, and have been rescheduled on instructions from the School Education Minister.

Nearly 8 lakh students will be taking up the Class 12 board exams across State board schools from March 13.

The board exams for Class 11 students will begin on March 14.