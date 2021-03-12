Practical exams for class 12 from April 16 to 23

Candidates may be allowed to bring an external calculator without digital diary.

CHENNAI Practical examinations for class 12 students will be held in the respective schools from April 16 to 23.

The DGE has issued detailed instructions to schools on the conduct of the exams. The heads of schools will download the empty mark sheets for practicals from April 8 to 24 from www.dge.tn.gov.in

The onus of appointing chief invigilators, external and internal examiners, besides assistants as required, rests with schools. However the fee for the external examiners may be collected from the respective Chief Educational Officers, the DGE has said.

Candidates may be allowed to bring an external calculator without digital diary.

The DGE has issued detailed instructions and prescribed format for the conduct and award of marks for the practical exams. After the results have been collated, they must be uploaded to the DGE website from April 20 to 28 and the hard copy of the mark sheet must be mailed to the DGE on May 6.