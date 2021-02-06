PPE kits for over 4,000 sanitation workers

CHENNAI

Over 4,000 sanitation workers in 21 urban local bodies (ULB) in nine districts of Tamil Nadu are getting Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits in a phased manner.

According to a press release, Vistaar Financial Services Private Limited and the Indian Institute for Human Settlements have joined to distribute PPE kits to 4,589 sanitation workers in 21 ULBs in Chennai, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Dindigul to ensure the health and safety of these frontline workers. In the first phase, the kits were handed over to 675 sanitation workers in two ULBs in Chennai. The distribution is expected to be completed by February 20.

Implemented through the Tamil Nadu Urban Sanitation Support Programme, the initiative would also educate the workers on the safe usage, storage and disposal of PPEs with the help of audio-visual aids. Each kit contained three cotton masks, two pairs of gloves, a pair of wristband and headband and two bottles of liquid soap, the release said.

