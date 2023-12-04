ADVERTISEMENT

Power supply suspended as a safety measure

December 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Power supply has been suspended in the wake of Cyclone Michaung flooding in most localities in Chennai and its suburbs since Monday morning. With rains still lashing the city and the interior streets and arterial roads facing water stagnation, electricity would not be restored till Tuesday evening, said power managers.

A senior official of the Tangedco said power supply was shutdown all over the south, west, north and several other pockets of central Chennai in the morning after several streets were flooded. Rainwater also entered a few sub-stations in Taramani, Velachery, Avadi, and Porur, forcing the electricity authorities to suspend power supply as part of precautionary measures to avert any untoward incidents, including electrocution. 

Several localities comprising T. Nagar, Nungambakkam, R.A. Puram, Alwarpet, West Mambalam, Velachery, Adyar, Anna Nagar, Mogappair, Tambaram, Ashok Nagar and Pattabhiram experienced power cuts since Monday early morning due to heavy winds. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Raghunathan, a resident of Nemillichery, said the disruption in power supply resulted in the downing of mobile network as several mobile and telephone exchanges faced power outage.

A senior official said if the heavy rain persists, it would be difficult for them to restore power supply on Tuesday. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US