Power supply suspended as a safety measure

December 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Power supply has been suspended in the wake of Cyclone Michaung flooding in most localities in Chennai and its suburbs since Monday morning. With rains still lashing the city and the interior streets and arterial roads facing water stagnation, electricity would not be restored till Tuesday evening, said power managers.

A senior official of the Tangedco said power supply was shutdown all over the south, west, north and several other pockets of central Chennai in the morning after several streets were flooded. Rainwater also entered a few sub-stations in Taramani, Velachery, Avadi, and Porur, forcing the electricity authorities to suspend power supply as part of precautionary measures to avert any untoward incidents, including electrocution.

Several localities comprising T. Nagar, Nungambakkam, R.A. Puram, Alwarpet, West Mambalam, Velachery, Adyar, Anna Nagar, Mogappair, Tambaram, Ashok Nagar and Pattabhiram experienced power cuts since Monday early morning due to heavy winds.

R. Raghunathan, a resident of Nemillichery, said the disruption in power supply resulted in the downing of mobile network as several mobile and telephone exchanges faced power outage.

A senior official said if the heavy rain persists, it would be difficult for them to restore power supply on Tuesday.

