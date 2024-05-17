GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Power supply disrupted in various parts of Chennai due to technical snag at Manali substation

A special response team of Tangedco resolved the technical glitch at the Manali substation after over an hour

Published - May 17, 2024 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Power supply in several parts of the city was disrupted on Friday morning due to a technical snag in the substation in Manali. The power failure was slowly restored in phases by the officials of Tangedco after more than a hour.

A senior official of Tangedco said a technical snag in the supply line from the North Chennai Thermal power station to the 400-kilo volt substation at Manali resulted in the power blackout in portions of North, Central and West circles. The power blackout was experienced by residents in Tondiarpet, Korattur, Sriperumbudur, Manali, T. Nagar, Kodambakkam and K.K. Nagar. 

T. Mukundhan, a resident of Korattur, said the power supply which got disrupted around 10 a.m. was restored by 11 a.m. 

A special response team of Tangedco resolved the technical glitch at the Manali substation after more than one hour.

