Power supply will be suspended in parts of Pattabiram and Mittinamallee areas for maintenance work on Saturday. Electricity will be out from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Areas including Mittinamallee, CRPF Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Brindavan Nagar, Garrison engineer, PTMS, Muthapudupet, Ragavi Nagar and Bharathi nagar will not have power supply.
Power shutdown in Pattabiram and Mittinamallee
