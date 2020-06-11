Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Saturday

Tangedco will be shutting down power supply for maintenance work in parts of Chennai on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A press release said, power supply would be suspended in Sidco Ambattur Industrial Estate covering Pattaravakkam, Mangalapuram, Sidco North Phase, Yadava Street, Katchanakuppam, Tass Estate parts, and BSNL Telephone exchange.

Likewise, power supply would be disrupted in Perungudi areas of Kazura Garden, Renga Reddy, MGR Salai, Singaravelan Salai, Neelangarai Kuppam, and Chinna Neelangarai and in Pallavakkam areas including Canal Puram, Govindan Nagar, Kolavizhiamman Nagar, Kandasamy Nagar, Periyar Salai, MGR Nagar and Krishna Nagar.