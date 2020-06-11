Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Saturday

Tangedco will be shutting down power supply for maintenance work in parts of Chennai on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A press release said, power supply would be suspended in Sidco Ambattur Industrial Estate covering Pattaravakkam, Mangalapuram, Sidco North Phase, Yadava Street, Katchanakuppam, Tass Estate parts, and BSNL Telephone exchange.
Likewise, power supply would be disrupted in Perungudi areas of Kazura Garden, Renga Reddy, MGR Salai, Singaravelan Salai, Neelangarai Kuppam, and Chinna Neelangarai and in Pallavakkam areas including Canal Puram, Govindan Nagar, Kolavizhiamman Nagar, Kandasamy Nagar, Periyar Salai, MGR Nagar and Krishna Nagar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.