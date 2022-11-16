Power Grid organises painting competition on energy conservation

The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., as part of the national campaign on energy conservation, organised a State-level painting competition for schoolchildren. The painting competition, organised for two categories, was meant to create awareness on energy conservation among schoolchildren.
According to a press release, 55 paintings were shortlisted in two categories comprising Category A (Classes 5, 6 and 7) and Category B (Classes 8, 9 and 10). Winners were chosen by an expert committee and the prizes were given away at a function held in Anna University on Monday.
The prize winners of category A were U. Sriharini of Amrita Vidyalayam, P. Neha of Adwaith Thought Academy and S.V. Shri Hanu of Kendriya Vidyalaya and for category B the winners were G.C. Mugesh of Senthil Public School, D. Neya of Montford MHSS., and P.R. Harsha Varthan of DAV SSS. R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, gave away the prizes.
