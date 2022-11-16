  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Power Grid organises painting competition on energy conservation

A State-level painting competition was organised for schoolchildren as part of a national campaign to create awareness about energy conservation

November 16, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., as part of the national campaign on energy conservation, organised a State-level painting competition for schoolchildren. The painting competition, organised for two categories, was meant to create awareness on energy conservation among schoolchildren.

According to a press release, 55 paintings were shortlisted in two categories comprising Category A (Classes 5, 6 and 7) and Category B (Classes 8, 9 and 10). Winners were chosen by an expert committee and the prizes were given away at a function held in Anna University on Monday.

The prize winners of category A were U. Sriharini of Amrita Vidyalayam, P. Neha of Adwaith Thought Academy and S.V. Shri Hanu of Kendriya Vidyalaya and for category B the winners were G.C. Mugesh of Senthil Public School, D. Neya of Montford MHSS., and P.R. Harsha Varthan of DAV SSS. R. Velraj, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, gave away the prizes.

Related Topics

Chennai / energy saving

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.