Power fluctuations plague R.A. Puram residents

Residents of R.A. Puram have been complaining about frequent power fluctuations and occasional sparks on the transformer, posing significant safety risks. This issue has persisted for over two years, yet no concrete steps have been taken to address the problems in these streets.

Residents of 4th and 6th Main Road, along with 3rd Cross Street, are particularly affected.

Gayathri Sivasankaran, a resident of 4th Cross Street, says that the transformer located within her apartment complex is in a dire state, frequently catching fire and leading to regular power outages on her street. This transformer supplies electricity to the entire street, and despite multiple complaints, only temporary fixes have been attended by Tangedco. “Every day, we live in constant fear of a fire accident because of this transformer. We urge Tangedco to take immediate action and provide us with a new transformer,” she requests.

The electricity infrastructure in R.A. Puram is over 25 years old, with only a few RMUs (Ring Main Units) in place, while the rest remain outdated. Most streets in the area operate on just one phase, with the other two left inactive.

Arun L., vice-president of the Raja Annamalai Puram Residents Association (RAPRA) and a resident of 6th Main Road, outlines the key reasons for the frequent power outages in the area.

“This is an old colony, established in 1955, and the electrical infrastructure has not kept pace with its growth. The current system, installed 30 to 45 years ago, has not been upgraded. Maintenance is not frequent and only temporary fixes are made,” he explains. “One of the main problems is that many transformers are located inside residential apartments, with residents bearing the cost of repairs or replacement, which is unaffordable for most. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board needs to revise this rule and take responsibility for repairing or replacing these units with RMUs.”

Another issue is the poorly maintained pillar boxes, which frequently malfunction and even explode. “The cables also require relaying, as many are damaged or in poor condition. Moreover, transformers should be installed according to the load demand, given the area’s growing commercial presence with more apartments, offices, and eateries,” says Arun.

When contacted an official from the EB department says the work is in progress and the restoration will be done soon.