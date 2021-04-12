Power cuts add to woes of residents

CHENNAI

Officials blame it on local faults

The city residents have been reeling under the impact of intermittent power cuts during the past one week. The outage lasts up to one hour in many localities. With the city experiencing hot climate since the end of March, the residents are left exasperated.

Vepery, Otteri, Perambur, T. Nagar, Velachery, Madipakkam, Ullagaram-Puzhithivakkam, Thiruninravur and Thoraipakkam have been regularly affected by the disruption in power supply.

Ramaswamy of Maheswari Avenue in Puzhithivakkam said power supply was disrupted on Friday night and was restored only after two hours at 2 a.m. He said the street had been facing power supply problems regularly.

Abdul of Siva Shanmugapuram block in Otteri said the residents, who had been facing regular power cuts, made several complaints through the centralised call centre and to the local offices. Although the local officials visit the locality, they provide only a temporary solution which lasts two or three days and again the residents face similar power outages. He said the children and senior citizens suffered the most.

Regular outage at night

Disruption in power supply at night appears to have become the norm in Thiruninravur. A resident of Prakash Nagar said Thiruninravur, though located adjacent to the city, does not have a fuse off call centre and the landline of the electricity office had not been functioning for more than a year.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation said sudden power outages in different parts of the city were related to local technical faults and were attended to immediately. He said the only occasion a major fault was registered was on March 31 when the Taramani substation experienced a technical issue.