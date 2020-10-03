Power cables keep falling often, say Mugaliwakkam residents

They want tree branches to be trimmed regularly; they also point out that the trimming exercise is sometimes overdone, with whole branches getting chopped off

For the past two months, residents of AGS Colony Phase Three in Mugaliwakkam have been witnessing frequent power cuts. AGS Colony Residents Welfare Association say that power cables severing due to the overarching branches of avenue trees, as a contributing factor.

“Although power cables get severed and fall, thankfully no untoward incidents have occurred. We want the authorities concerned to ensure tree branches are trimmed at the earliest,” says Kumaresan, an office-bearer of the association.

As the north-east monsoon is approaching, the Association has taken up this issue with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

“We have had to make a representation to both the departments, because Tangedco says it is the GCC’s job; and GCC fixes the responsibility with Tangedco. However, we find that both the departments carry out the work. Only a few trees have been subjected to a trimming exercise. There are many more that ought to be trimmed. Our Association also carries out this work with Corporation’s consent,” says Kumaresan.

A similar exercise has to be carried out in the neighboring areas of AGS Colony Phase Three, which include Guruswamy Nagar, Annai Velankani Nagar Phase Two, and Selva Lakshmi Garden.

The Association complains trimming exercise is often not carried out right — there is not just trimming, but ruthless cutting of the branches.

“We have take pains to create a green cover in our locality by planting tree saplings and tending to them, and it is disappointing to find branches being chaopped off more what is necessary,” says Kumaresan.

Besides, the Association has requested Tangedco to provide an underground power cable facility at the earliest.