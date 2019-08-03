Power bills shock and awe consumers

Electricity officials have identified a manual error in the meter readings for a group of residents of Kottur Gardens, Kotturpuram, who received exorbitant power bills for the bi-monthly billing cycle in July.

Nabarun Ghosh, a resident of Riverdale apartments in Kottur Gardens, said he was shocked at his electricity bill which showed ₹13,528 as dues. He said that he normally paid ₹3,000 as power bill. Similarly, another resident, Vineet Singhal, in the same gated community, got an electricity bill for ₹14,452.

The residents gave a representation to the Assistant Engineer, Taramani. Immediately, senior Tangedco officials directed the revenue section to check all assessments done by the assessor in that area to rectify the billing mistakes.

A senior official admitted that the mistakes were committed by the assessment staff while noting down the reading of the domestic consumers in Kottur Gardens. In a few cases, the meter readings were interchanged, while in others, the accumulated readings were recorded, which meant the staff were recording the readings without visiting the house for a number of months. Complaints of over-assessment were received from more than 20 residents in Kotturpuram. A report has been sought from the assessor and suitable action will be taken, the official said.