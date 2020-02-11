Pothole fixer to patch up roads

The Highways Department has recently procured six machines, including a pothole fixer, to be used on city roads. The pothole fixer will carry blue metal and bitumen, mix them and lay the mixture.

“The spot on the road to be repaired has to be cleaned, after which, the machine, as directed by the operator, will pour liquid bitumen emulsion on the area to be patched up. Then the bitumen and blue metal that has been mixed in the machine would be poured into the pothole. A roller would then flatten the surface. Usually, we need the bitumen to be heated and macadam mix to be made at the central asphalt plant. But this is a mobile plant and it can do the job very quickly,” explained an official source in the department.

“Contractors would not want to repair small patches. Here, we have blue metal and macadam and need not have to depend on the asphalt plant that does not operate at all times leading to various departments having to wait for the macadam mix,” the official said.

The machine would be used to restore road cuts made by other agencies for undertaking repairs to waterlines, powerlines, internet cables and telephone lines. The machine has been procured at a cost of ₹72.55 lakh and can cover 100 sq m per day. The machine has been put to use in areas in the south and work is taken up at night.

More equipment

The city roads division, which maintains around 250 km of roads in and around Chennai, has also procured two road sweeping machines at a cost of ₹100 lakh. “Four more sweepers have been purchased for use in other corporations in the State. To clean stormwater drains along roads maintained by the Highways, a supersucker -jet rodding machine has also been bought at a cost of ₹128 lakh.