‘Posting of PG doctors must be as per norms’

The Doctors Association for Social Equality (DASE) has urged the State government to stop posting post-graduate doctors for duties not prescribed by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The post-graduates of the Institute of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care of Madras Medical College have written to the institute’s director, expressing their unwillingness to take up VIP duty outside the campus.

This comes after the Institute and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital issued a memo to seven post graduates “for failing to go to the theatre as ordered by the chiefs and for VIP duty.”

G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of DASE, in a statement on Tuesday, said MCI had laid down norms for training house surgeons and postgraduates. But these postgraduates were posted on duty to take care of a mother of an IAS official attached to Raj Bhavan.

Calling this as being against MCI norms, he claimed there were complaints that post-graduates were being ill-treated during the duty.