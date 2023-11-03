Posting of DME to take 10 to 15 more days

November 03, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

It will take another 10 to 15 days for the Health Department to appoint the Director of Medical Education (DME) and Research.

In the meantime, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA), has urged the department to post the senior-most dean from the panel formed for the purpose and make the appointment at the earliest.

With the retirement of R. Shanthimalar, who served as the DME, the Health Department, issued an order on October 31 giving full additional charge to K. Shantharaman, additional DME, till the post of DME is filled up on a regular basis. Seven deans are on the eligibility list for the post of DME. It is now reliably learned that the Health Department is doing background checks and is likely to make the appointment in 10 to 15 days.

The TNGDA, in a letter to the Health Secretary, said it had learned that the DME posting is yet to be finalised and hence, in-charge DME has been posted. The association requested the State government to post the senior-most dean from among the panel formed based on eligibility for the post of DME. It reiterated that the panel should consist only of deans who are eligible based on seniority.

From among those in the panel, unless the senior-most person does not suit the administrative requirements for the post, the government should maintain seniority in appointment, the association said. “Usually, three deans will be considered for the post of the DME and will be on the panel. The department will find the most suitable candidate among the three deans as this is a selection post, with the candidate selected based on merit and ability,” K. Senthil, president of TNGDA, said.

He said that the deans are selected to the panel based on a number of criteria, including dean panel seniority, should have served as dean for three years, should have one year of leftover service and should not have any disciplinary action against him/her.

“The appointment should be done promptly by following the rules so that speculations are avoided,” he said.

