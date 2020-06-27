Postgraduates of Kilpauk Medical College help feed the homeless during complete lockdown

Amid the lockdown and increasing COVID-19 cases, a group of postgraduate students of Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital have taken time out to share a meal with the homeless.

Since the city came under a 12-day complete lockdown last week, the PG students have been pooling money to cook extra food at their hostel mess and are distributing breakfast for 50 homeless persons. They take the food parcels in their own vehicle and distribute the meal to persons living on the roads and streets in and around Kilpauk.

“Around 80 of us have come together for this initiative. When the city came under complete lockdown for COVID-19 control, we decided to pool in money to prepare extra food at the mess. For the past four days, we have been taking 40 to 50 parcels and distributing them to homeless and differently abled persons living on the roads in and around Kilpauk,” said Somumurthy Nagarajan, a third-year postgraduate student of KMC.

“On normal days, they may get help from passers-by and get food as shops will be open. But this may be difficult during the lockdown. We will continue to do this till June 30,” he added. Depending on their duty schedule, they take turns distributing the meals.

Noting that it was their small way of reaching out to the needy, the doctors said the homeless needed help during this lockdown, and even the smallest effort brought smiles on their faces.