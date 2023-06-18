Postgraduate doctors oppose decision to relocate MMC hostel

June 18, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - CHENNAI

A move to relocate Madras Medical College’s (MMC) over 60-year-old men’s hostel in Broadway has not gone down well among postgraduate (PG) medical students.

Opposing the move, the doctors say that now, a less than a kilometre walk took them from the hostel to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for their duty and relocating the hostel would have an impact in more than one way.

According to a plaque at one of the hostel buildings, the MMC hostel was opened by former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on July 18, 1959. The facility, which now houses PGs (including super speciality students), has 342 rooms and nearly 430 occupants.

PG doctors, on condition of anonymity, said the State government, through a Government Order of April 20, 2022, ordered transfer of land measuring 4.24 acres classified as ‘Government Poramboke - Medical Department’ in favour of the Judicial Department for construction of combined court buildings.

The move was based on the proposal by the District Collector, Chennai, the recommendation of the Commissioner of Land Administration and in accordance with a decision taken in the Secretariat Level Committee Meeting.

The order said the Director of Medical Education gave consent to part with the land subject to allocation of alternative land at the Government Estate, Triplicane.

In a letter to institution authorities, the PG doctors said they were posted on “weekly admission day duties and stay duties” that are round-the-clock and may extend to 36 to 48 hours.

The current hostel enabled them to reach the hospital by walk without depending on public transportation for attending emergency calls. A resident quarters situated away from the location may affect patient care. In addition, PGs with disabilities would find it difficult to commute to and from the hospital if the hostel were to be relocated.

One of the students said sometimes they end up working round-the-clock. “For instance, surgery and orthopaedics PGs have admission days on Monday and return after 36 to 48 hours of work. They are proposing that PGs can be moved to the National Institute of Ageing premises in Guindy. How do they expect us to travel so far?” he asked.

Another PG doctor said that relocating the hostel would affect patient care as they would need some mode of transportation to reach the hospital for duties. “No suggestions were asked from us nor was there any information,” said another doctor.

Officials said the tender process to construct a new hostel at Omandurar Estate at a cost of nearly ₹130 crore had begun but it would take at least 18 months. It was reliably learnt that they were looking for temporary accommodation but PGs had registered their objection.