Postcards from New Zealand, in your calendar

Striking blue waters from the Milford Sound Cruise at South Island, purple sunsets over Lake Rotorua in New Zealand’s Maori heartland... Amrita Visweswaran’s artistic strokes bring natural landscapes from her travel sojourns to life. A 15-year-old teenager studying at Sishya School, Amrita is a visual artist who uses her art to raise money for children with disabilities at the Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children, run by her grandfather N Kumar of The Sanmar Group.

The theme for the 2020 calendar is titled Landscapes and Seascapes from New Zealand. Elaborating on the creative process, she says, “I pick a theme and then document photographs for reference, after which I render them through my preferred medium of acrylic on canvas.”

The calendar costs ₹450 and the notebook, ₹400. Contact 9840074621. All proceeds go towards the Centre, which provides early intervention for children below the age of six years who are diagnosed with mental disabilities like developmental delays, autism, spectrum disorder and Down’s syndrome.