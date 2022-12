December 24, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Department of Posts will conduct a walk in interview to select postal life insurance direct agents on December 30. Candidates aged between 18 and 50 may attend the interview at the office of the Chief Postmaster, Anna Road head post office, at 11 a.m. They would need to bring necessary documents, including proof of age and educational qualification certificate. City residents with experience in selling insurance products would be preferred, said a press release.

