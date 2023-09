September 07, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

A dak adalat will be held to address postal complaints at Office of Chennai Postmaster, Anna Road Head Post Office, at 11 a.m. on September 16. Customers may hand in their complaints in person or send them by post or mail to annaroadho-dop@nic.in on or before September 13 with complete details, a press release said.