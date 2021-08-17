Postal dept. releases special covers on GI products

They are dedicated to the art of designing and weaving

The Department of Posts has released two special covers on Geographical Indication (GI) products of the State on Sunday.

B. Selvakumar, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu circle, released the special covers on Mamallapuram stone sculptures and Kovai Kora cotton sarees in the city and the first copies were received by Veena R. Srinivas, Postmaster General (mails and business development) and K. Somasundaram, Director of Postal Services, Chennai city region. A booklet of stamps on ‘Indian perfumes’ was also released on the occasion. The booklet with eight perfumed stamps is priced at ₹400. The department brought out a set of four miniature sheets on Indian perfumes in 2019 and now a booklet has been made with these perfumed stamps.

A release said the special cover was dedicated to the art of designing and weaving and in recognition of the attractive zari work in the traditional Kora cotton sarees. While the Kovai Kora cotton sarees gained GI status in 2014-15, the Mamallapuram stone sculptures were provided GI tag in 2017.